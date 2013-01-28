Winner: Lei Zuo

Lei ZuoProfessor

Lei Zuo of Nesconset recently received the Best Application of Energy Harvesting Award at Energy Harvesting and Storage USA's 2012 Conference for developing a new type of energy harvester that "converts irregular oscillatory motion of train-induced rail track vibrations into regular unidirectional motion." Zuo, a professor in Stony Brook University's Department of Mechanical Engineering, worked on the project with graduate students Teng Lin and John Wang. They estimate that the invention could save more than $10 million in trackside power supply costs for railroads in New York State alone, the university said.