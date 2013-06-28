Winner: Mallory Brenner

Mallory BrennerManaging director

Mallory Brenner, of Woodmere, was recently honored at the 2013 Spring Into Awareness luncheon hosted by the National Multiple Sclerosis Society's Long Island Chapter for her efforts to raise funds to support the chapter's programs and services. Brenner is a managing director at Citi Private Bank in Manhattan, where she assists ultra high-net-worth clients with strategies to enhance their finances. She has been with Citi for more than 31 years. Brenner is also a career coach and mentor to college students and young adults and is involved with the Terian Foundation and Suffolk Y JCC.