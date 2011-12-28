Winner: Mara Navaretta

TODAY'S PAPER
Mara Navaretta of Woodbury recently received a congratulatory citation from Town of Oyster Bay Councilman Chris Coschignano in honor of the "positive influence" she and her agency have had on the town and its surrounding communities. Navaretta is a real estate broker with Homes by Mara Realty of Syosset, which she opened in 2010 and has grown from just six agents to a team of 20. "Mara and her organization have had a great impact on the local economy," Coschignano said in a statement.

