TODAY'S PAPER
28° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
28° Good Afternoon
Long Island

Winner: Mary Villani

Print

Mary VillaniProfessor

Mary Villani of Manhasset recently received the Chancellor's Award for Excellence in Teaching from the State University of New York for her "skills as an excellent and innovative teacher," the organization said. Villani, an associate professor of computer systems, is a published expert in keystroke biometrics and chairwoman of the Department of Sport Management in the Farmingdale State College School of Business. She is also a member of both the Sigma Beta Delta Honor Society in Business Disciplines and the Upsilon Pi Epsilon Honor Society in Computing and Information Disciplines.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest Long Island News

Suffolk County police investigate a collision between a Car hits pedestrian in Bay Shore 
A chilly but sunny weekend sets the stage Forecast: Decent Sunday, beware Monday snow
Detectives walk suspect Jagger Freeman out of the NYPD: 2nd suspect charged in friendly fire shooting
Merchant Marine and Navy veteran William Matthews salutes Vet keeps American Legion branch alive
Chris Pereira, 21, from Nassau Community College, wrestles Wrestling event aims to keep kids away from drugs
Author and genealogist Sandi Brewster-Walker, center, talks to Genealogist: How to trace African-American roots