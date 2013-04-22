Winner: Michael Vitale

Michael VitaleEducator

Michael Vitale of Medford has been named Middle School Mathematics Teacher of the Year by the Nassau County Mathematics Teachers Association based on his commitment and dedication to students and his "relentless belief that all children can succeed," the organization said. Vitale is a math teacher at Plainedge Middle School, where he has worked since 1998, and has also held the positions of dean and math coordinator. He is also involved with the ASCD (formerly the Association for Supervision and Curriculum Development) and the National Council of Teachers of Mathematics.