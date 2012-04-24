Winner: Nancy Lynch

Nancy LynchVolunteer

Nancy Lynch of Locust Valley was recently inducted into the Long Island Volunteer Hall of Fame for her local contributions to the field of emergency services. Lynch is the founder of Locust Valley-based nonprofit Pet Safe Coalition, which strives to help pet owners keep their animals safe in disasters and also educates pet owners on how to deal with emergency situations. She has also served as chairwoman of volunteers and done public relations for the American Red Cross's Nassau County Chapter.