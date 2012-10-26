TODAY'S PAPER
27° Good Morning
SEARCH
27° Good Morning
Long Island

Winner: Paul J. Granger

Print

Paul J. GrangerConsulting firm vp

Paul J. Granger of Levittown recently received the George Warren Fuller Award from the American Water Works Association based on his "distinguished service" and "significant contributions" toward the advancement of the water supply field. Granger is vice president of the water resources division of H2M, a Melville-based consulting and design firm. He is also chairman of the association's New York Section and chairman of that section's Ad-HOC Hydrofracking Committee.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest Long Island News

Suffolk County police investigate a collision between a Police: Car hits pedestrian in Bay Shore 
Author and genealogist Sandi Brewster-Walker, center, talks to Genealogist: How to trace African-American roots
Detectives walk suspect Jagger Freeman out of the NYPD: 2nd man charged in friendly fire shooting
CPA Anthony Basile working with Perry Vascellaro of LIers react to federal tax code changes
A centerpiece of the East Islip Library mural Mural depicts community's unique, quirky history
This Sag Harbor home is listed for $1.295 LI chalet lists for $1.295M