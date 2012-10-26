Winner: Paul J. Granger

Paul J. GrangerConsulting firm vp

Paul J. Granger of Levittown recently received the George Warren Fuller Award from the American Water Works Association based on his "distinguished service" and "significant contributions" toward the advancement of the water supply field. Granger is vice president of the water resources division of H2M, a Melville-based consulting and design firm. He is also chairman of the association's New York Section and chairman of that section's Ad-HOC Hydrofracking Committee.