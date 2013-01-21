TODAY'S PAPER
Winner: Pina Arcomano Britton

Pina Arcomano Britton

Pina Arcomano Britton of East Moriches has received the 2012 North American Council for Staff, Program and Organizational Development Exemplar Award in recognitions of her "outstanding achievement in professional development." Britton is assistant dean for faculty and professional advancement at Suffolk County Community College and serves on many of the college's committees and councils. She is also a supporting member of the Smithsonian Institution, Metropolitan Museum of Art and the Museum of Modern Art.

