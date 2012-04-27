Winner: Richard DeSimone
Richard DeSimoneInsurance executive
Richard DeSimone of Huntington was recently honored at the SUNY Maritime College Admiral's Scholarship Dinner based on his career achievements and contributions to the Bronx-based school. DeSimone, who received the designation of Associated in Marine Insurance Management at the school in 1979, is president of XL Insurance North America, a global insurance and reinsurance company. He is also chair of the Water Quality Insurance Syndicate, a past chair of the American Institute of Underwriters, and the first U.S. chair of the International Union of Marine Insurance.
