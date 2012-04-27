TODAY'S PAPER
36° Good Evening
SEARCH
36° Good Evening
Long Island

Winner: Richard DeSimone

Print

Richard DeSimoneInsurance executive

Richard DeSimone of Huntington was recently honored at the SUNY Maritime College Admiral's Scholarship Dinner based on his career achievements and contributions to the Bronx-based school. DeSimone, who received the designation of Associated in Marine Insurance Management at the school in 1979, is president of XL Insurance North America, a global insurance and reinsurance company. He is also chair of the Water Quality Insurance Syndicate, a past chair of the American Institute of Underwriters, and the first U.S. chair of the International Union of Marine Insurance.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest Long Island News

Jagger Freeman is walked out of the 107 O'Neill: 2nd suspect charged in friendly fire shooting
Chris Pereira, 21, from Nassau Community College, wrestles Wrestling event aims to keep kids away from drugs
High school softball players can wear rubber cleats Is rule against metal softball cleats discriminatory?
CPA Anthony Basile working with Perry Vascellaro of LIers react to federal tax code changes
Merchant Marine and Navy veteran William Matthews salutes Vet keeps American Legion branch alive
Wynton Marsalis, Erwin Staller and Pearl (Freddie) Staller LI developer and philanthropist dies at 97