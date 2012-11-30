TODAY'S PAPER
Long Island

Winner: Robert Sack

Robert SackLaw partner

Robert Sack of Roslyn recently received the Lifetime Achievement Award from the New York City Trial Lawyers Association based on his character, work ethic and "notable professional accomplishments." Sack is a founding partner at the Manhattan-based law firm Salenger, Sack, Kimmel & Bavaro and sits on the New York City Trial Lawyers Association's board of governors. He is also a member of the New York State Bar Association, New York State Trial Lawyers Association and Hunter College's Athletics Hall of Fame.

