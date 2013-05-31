TODAY'S PAPER
Long Island

Winner: Rose Castello

Rose CastelloPrincipal

Rose Castello of Massapequa Park has been named the 2013 recipient of the T. Walsh McQuillan Award by the School Administrators Association of New York State in recognition of her "strong leadership skills and exceptional contributions to elementary education," the organization said. Castello, an association member, has served as principal of Sunrise Drive Elementary School in Sayville for the past 10 years, and before that she was the assistant principal at Jericho Middle School. She is also a member of Phi Delta Kappa.

