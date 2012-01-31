TODAY'S PAPER
Winner: Roseanne Rogé

Rosanne Rogé

Rosanne Rogé of Eastport recently received a Woman of Distinction Award from Stony Brook University Medical Center's National Pediatric Multiple Sclerosis Center in recognition of her "tireless commitment" to help improve the lives of children with the autoimmune disease. Rogé is the managing director of Bohemia-based wealth management firm R.W. Rogé & Co. She has also been named one of the 50 most influential women in wealth management by the financial website AdvisorOne.

