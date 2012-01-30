TODAY'S PAPER
34° Good Evening
SEARCH
34° Good Evening
Long Island

Winner: Rosemarie Bovino

Print

Rosemarie BovinoSuperintendent

Rosemarie Bovino of Merrick has received the Community Service Award from the Island Park Chamber of Commerce based on her "ongoing involvement" in numerous community initiatives and activities. Bovino is superintendent of Island Park Schools and is credited with developing a Comprehensive School Improvement Plan that helped earn the district a "most improved" distinction from the New York State Department of Education. She is also involved in the New York State Council of School Superintendents and the American Association of University Women, among other organizations.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest Long Island News

President Donald Trump is seen Friday in the 1600: Trump never gets tired of make-believe winning
Former Rep. Anthony Weiner leaves federal court following Disgraced ex-Rep. Anthony Weiner released from prison
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio at De Blasio on presidential run: 'I have not ruled it out'
Miranda Lambert performs at the 53rd annual Academy Miranda Lambert announces marriage: 'My heart is full'
Lee Radziwill at a Mass for John F. Society grande dame Lee Radziwill dies at 85
Accumulation of 1 to 1.5 inches is predicted Forecast: Snow, wintry mix, rain before messy commute