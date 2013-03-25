TODAY'S PAPER
Long Island

Winner: Rosemary Cespuglio

Rosemary CespuglioNursing assistant

Rosemary Cespuglio of Patchogue recently received the Living the Mission Award from Catholic Health Services for exemplifying the organization's mission values of respect, justice, integrity and excellence. Cespuglio is a certified nursing assistant at Our Lady of Consolation Nursing & Rehabilitative Care Center in West Islip, where she has worked since 1998. She was nominated for the honor by her colleagues.

