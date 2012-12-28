TODAY'S PAPER
Long Island

Winner: Seeta Shannon

Seeta Shannon
Cafeteria assistant

Seeta Shannon of Bay Shore recently received the Living the Mission Award from Catholic Health Services for "exemplifying the values of respect, justice, integrity and excellence." Shannon, who was nominated by her colleagues for the honor, is a cafeteria assistant at Our Lady of Consolation Nursing & Rehabilitative Care Center in West Islip, which she joined in 1988. In her spare time, she collects and deposits recyclable cans and then donates the money to residents in the center's recreation department.

