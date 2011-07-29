TODAY'S PAPER
Winner: Sondra Rose

Sondra Rose

Sondra Rose of Cedarhurst has been named 2011 Woman of the Year by the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society's Long Island Chapter for raising more than $60,000 during a recent 10-week period. Rose is a lifestyle management coach certified by the American Council on Exercise and also volunteers with the Children's Cancer Fund and Diabetes Research Institute. She has been supporting the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society since 2008 and is credited with raising more than $100,000 through its Team In Training program by participating in hikes and marathons in the Great Smoky Mountains, at the Grand Canyon and at Walt Disney World.

