Winner: Sondra Rose
Sondra RoseFundraising
Sondra Rose of Cedarhurst has been named 2011 Woman of the Year by the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society's Long Island Chapter for raising more than $60,000 during a recent 10-week period. Rose is a lifestyle management coach certified by the American Council on Exercise and also volunteers with the Children's Cancer Fund and Diabetes Research Institute. She has been supporting the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society since 2008 and is credited with raising more than $100,000 through its Team In Training program by participating in hikes and marathons in the Great Smoky Mountains, at the Grand Canyon and at Walt Disney World.
Comments
We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.