Winner: Steve Kornfeld

Steve KornfeldInvestigative

accountant

Steve Kornfeld of Lynbrook recently received the 2011 Mentoring Achievement Award from the Mentoring Partnership of Long Island in Hauppauge for his volunteer efforts mentoring students at elementary and middle schools across Nassau County since 2008. Kornfeld has served as an investigative accountant in the Nassau County District Attorney's Office since 1999 and before that worked as an accountant in the New York State Comptroller's Office. He is also a current board member of the Lynbrook Little League.