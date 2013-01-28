TODAY'S PAPER
Long Island

Winner: Teresa Ward

Teresa Ward

Teresa Ward of Rocky Point has received two awards from the Association of Residential Cleaning Services International: a second-place award for website design and a first-place award for "Teresa Girl," a 1950s-themed talent competition that gives participants a chance to represent the company at other events. Ward, an association member since 2004, is the owner of Teresa's Family Cleaning, a residential cleaning company that stresses the importance of environmentally friendly cleaning practices. She is also a member of several local organizations including the North Fork Breast Health Coalition and Friends for Life Foundation in Melville.

