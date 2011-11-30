TODAY'S PAPER
Long Island

Winner: The Rev. Jim Phegley

Rev. Jim PhegleyPastor

The Rev. Jim Phegley of Glen Cove has received the Community Spirit Award from Glen Cove-based nonprofit La Fuerza Unida based on his "outstanding religious and community leadership" and dedication to the organization. Phegley has been pastor of the Glen Cove Christian Church for the past 25 years, and before that he started a Hispanic congregation at Iglesia Cristiana de Glen Cove. He has also served as founding president of the North Shore Sheltering Program, treasurer for the Melillo Center for Mental Health in Glen Cove and a board member for La Fuerza Unida.

