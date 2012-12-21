TODAY'S PAPER
32° Good Evening
SEARCH
32° Good Evening
Long Island

Winner: Timothy Darby

Print

Timothy DarbyNurse

Timothy Darby of Blue Point recently received the 2012 Living the Mission Award from Catholic Health Services for "exemplifying the values of respect, justice, integrity and excellence." Darby, who was nominated by his colleagues for the honor, serves as a registered nurse at Our Lady of Consolation Nursing & Rehabilitative Care Center in West Islip, where he has worked since 2000.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest Long Island News

Jagger Freeman during his arraignment Sunday morning in Second suspect charged in fatal cop shooting
Investigators at the scene Wednesday of the friendly 2nd arrest made in friendly fire shooting case
About 1 to 2 inches is predicted across Forecast: Snow, wintry mix expected overnight
Lee Radziwill at a Mass for John F. Society grande dame Lee Radziwill dies at 85
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio at De Blasio on presidential run: 'I have not ruled it out'
Suffolk County police investigate a collision between a Police: Car hits pedestrian in Bay Shore 