Winner: Timothy Darby
Timothy DarbyNurse
Timothy Darby of Blue Point recently received the 2012 Living the Mission Award from Catholic Health Services for "exemplifying the values of respect, justice, integrity and excellence." Darby, who was nominated by his colleagues for the honor, serves as a registered nurse at Our Lady of Consolation Nursing & Rehabilitative Care Center in West Islip, where he has worked since 2000.
