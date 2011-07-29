Winner: Tod Johnson

TODAY'S PAPER
Tod Johnson of Southampton was recently inducted into the Market Research Council's Hall of Fame and was named the council's 2011 current practitioner honoree based on his efforts with regard to innovation and new product development in research. Johnson, the chairman and chief executive of NPD Group, is a former director and chairman of the Advertising Research Foundation and founding co-chairman of the Council for Marketing and Opinion Research. He is a life trustee for Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh and a past chair of the Capital Campaign.

