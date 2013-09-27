TODAY'S PAPER
Winner: Victoria Crosby

Victoria Crosby

Victoria Crosby of Glen Cove was honored at a recent reception of the Oyster Bay Historical Society that recognized Long Island's top advocates for historic preservation and education. Crosby is vice president of the North Shore Historical Museum, founder and president of the Glen Cove Arts Council, and Glen Cove poet laureate -- a position she has held since 1994. She is also a member of the Historic Royal Palaces' board of trustees and is president and poet laureate of Daughters of the British Empire in the State of New York State.

