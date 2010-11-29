Winners: Anne Codey

Anne Codey

Volunteer

Anne Codey of Port Washington has received the National Conservation Service Award from the Land Trust Alliance based on her "contributions to the advancement of land conservation." Codey volunteers as a horticulturalist and teacher at Planting Fields Arboretum in Oyster Bay and volunteers with PW Green, a Port Washington-based group that hosts environmental field trips for local youth. She has also volunteered doing presentations on invasive species for The Nature Conservancy.