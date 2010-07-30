TODAY'S PAPER
Winners: Barbara Pandolfo

Barbara Pandolfo

Library director

Barbara Pandolfo of New Hyde Park has received the School Library System Administrator of the Year Award from Nassau BOCES for her "outstanding contributions to the field of school librarianship." Pandolfo is the director of libraries, audiovisual, gifted and talented and the nonpublic textbook program for the Farmingdale School District. She is chair of the district's Instructional Technology Committee and a past president and a long-standing officer of the Long Island School Media Association.

