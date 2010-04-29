Winners: Barbara Shaheen Alesi

TODAY'S PAPER
Barbara Shaheen Alesi of Glen Cove will be honored at the Education & Assistance Corp.'s Aloha Golf Classic and Tropical Paradise Dinner next month. Alesi is a partner at the Uniondale law firm Forchelli, Curto, Deegan, Schwartz, Mineo, Cohn and Terrana, where she focuses on commercial real estate. She is a former chairwoman of the North Shore Animal League America's President's Advisory Board and a member of the Nassau County and New York State bar associations.

