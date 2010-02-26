TODAY'S PAPER
38° Good Evening
SEARCH
38° Good Evening
Long Island

Winners, Feb. 28: Anthony Marano

Print

Anthony Marano

Judge

Anthony Marano of Valley Stream received the 2010 Norman F. Lent Memorial Award from the Criminal Courts Bar Association of Nassau County for his dedication to and leadership in the county court system. He was first elected as a county judge in 1992 after 20 years as a private practitioner and was appointed administrative judge of Nassau County in 2004. Marano has also served as president of the county's District Court Judges Association and was elected to the New York State Supreme Court in 1999.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest Long Island News

Chris Pereira, 21, from Nassau Community College, wrestles Wrestling event aims to keep kids away from drugs
High school softball players can wear rubber cleats Is rule against metal softball cleats discriminatory?
Investigators at the scene Wednesday of the friendly O'Neill: 2nd suspect charged in friendly fire shooting
CPA Anthony Basile working with Perry Vascellaro of LIers react to federal tax code changes
Merchant Marine and Navy veteran William Matthews salutes Vet keeps American Legion branch alive
Wynton Marsalis, Erwin Staller and Pearl (Freddie) Staller LI developer and philanthropist dies at 97