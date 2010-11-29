Winners: Gabriel D'Auria

Gabriel D'Auria

Educator

Gabriel D'Auria of Howard Beach received the Superintendent's Outstanding Appreciation Recognition Award from Island Park Public Schools for his "exceptional work ethic, performance and commitment to excellence." D'Auria is a social studies teacher at Lincoln Orens Middle School and is considered a "master of technology," district officials said. He previously won the district three SMART Boards, a Senteo response system, and a digital camera in WNET/13's Celebrations of Teaching and Learning Program.