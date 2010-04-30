TODAY'S PAPER
72° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
72° Good Afternoon
Long Island

Winners: Gary Mazur

Print

Gary Mazur

Fire chief

Gary Mazur of Mineola was honored last month at the Jeans & Jewels Don't Stop Believing fundraiser hosted by the Long Island Breakfast Club, an organization that assists individuals seeking employment. Mazur, who was recognized for "giving back to the Mineola community," is former chief of the Mineola Fire Department and coordinates its annual pasta dinner each February. He also spearheaded a recruitment campaign that bolstered Mineola's Junior Fire Department to 40 young adults.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest Long Island News

Trump with Chinese President Xi Jinping in June 1600: 'Tariff man' Trump retreats in China trade war
Jeffrey Epstein is pictured on March 28, 2017. DOJ: 2 Epstein guards placed on leave, warden reassigned
Friends and family gather as Brian McGuinness practices For some LIers, the party's out back in the shed
Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo in Manhattan on June Cuomo: NYS family leave helped 128,000 workers
New York State Assemb. Yuh-Line Niou, center, with Lawmakers urge abuse victims to come forward
State Sen. Todd Kaminsky, center, is joined by Bill would teach students hateful meaning of symbols
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search