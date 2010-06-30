TODAY'S PAPER
Long Island

Winners: Howard Brill

Howard Brill

Attorney

Howard Brill

of Syosset has received the president's award from the Nassau County Bar Association for his work with the association's Bridge Over Language Divides (BOLD) initiative, which seeks to make the association more responsive to the county's non-English- speaking community. Brill is a founding partner of the immigration law firm Howard R. Brill in Hempstead. He is also a member of the American Immigration Lawyers Association.

