TODAY'S PAPER
34° Good Evening
SEARCH
34° Good Evening
Long Island

Winners: James and Laura Marino

Print

James and Laura MarinoCharity supporters

James and Laura Marino of Oyster Bay recently received the Gift of Life Angel Award from Gift of Life International, a nonprofit that helps provide pediatric cardiac surgeries, based on their support that has helped save more than 20 children globally. James is a managing director of investments at Wells Fargo Advisors and member of The Bubba Fund board of directors. Laura is a homemaker who works part time in retail sales. They are also involved with charities including Hospitality Too, a soup kitchen and outreach program in Brentwood, and the Wounded Warrior Project.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest Long Island News

President Donald Trump is seen Friday in the 1600: Trump never gets tired of make-believe winning
Former Rep. Anthony Weiner leaves federal court following Disgraced ex-Rep. Anthony Weiner released from prison
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio at De Blasio on presidential run: 'I have not ruled it out'
Miranda Lambert performs at the 53rd annual Academy Miranda Lambert announces marriage: 'My heart is full'
Lee Radziwill at a Mass for John F. Society grande dame Lee Radziwill dies at 85
Accumulation of 1 to 1.5 inches is predicted Forecast: Snow, wintry mix, rain before messy commute