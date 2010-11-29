TODAY'S PAPER
Winners: Jaspreet S. Mayall

Jaspreet S. Mayall

Attorney

Jaspreet S. Mayall of Dix Hills has been named one of the metropolitan area's top lawyers for 2010 by Super Lawyers magazine based on his achievements in the field. Mayall is a partner in the telecommunications, bankruptcy and litigation practice groups at East Meadow-based law firm Certilman Balin Adler & Hyman and is a member of the committee on character and fitness for New York's Second, Tenth and Eleventh Judicial Districts. He is also fluent in the Hindi and Punjabi languages.

