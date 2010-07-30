TODAY'S PAPER
Winners: Margaret Dilberto

Margaret Diliberto

Nurse clinician

Margaret Diliberto of Massapequa Park has been named Diabetes Educator of the Year by the Metropolitan New York Association of Diabetes Educators for her "expertise, professionalism and creativity" in helping individuals with diabetes learn how to effectively manage their disease. Diliberto is an inpatient diabetes nurse clinician and certified diabetes educator at Glen Cove Hospital, which she joined in 2003. She was previously a clinician at Mount Sinai Hospital of Queens in Long Island City.

