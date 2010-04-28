Winners: Margaret O'Donnell
Nurse
Margaret O'Donnell of Bohemia has received the Advocate State Award for Excellence from the New York State Nurse Practitioner's Association for her
efforts in increasing awareness of nurse practitioners. O'Donnell has been a nurse practitioner with Lynbrook-based Dr. Monte Nussbaum's practice since 1996, and before that served in patient care at South Nassau Communities Hospital in Oceanside. She is a member of the American
Academy of Nurse Practitioners.
