Winners: Margaret O'Donnell

Margaret O'Donnell

Nurse

Margaret O'Donnell of Bohemia has received the Advocate State Award for Excellence from the New York State Nurse Practitioner's Association for her

efforts in increasing awareness of nurse practitioners. O'Donnell has been a nurse practitioner with Lynbrook-based Dr. Monte Nussbaum's practice since 1996, and before that served in patient care at South Nassau Communities Hospital in Oceanside. She is a member of the American

Academy of Nurse Practitioners.