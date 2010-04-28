TODAY'S PAPER
31° Good Evening
SEARCH
31° Good Evening
Long Island

Winners: Marie Hayden-Miles

Print

Marie

Hayden-Miles

Dean

Marie Hayden-Miles of South Huntington is one of three winners of the 2010 President's CARES Award from Farmingdale State College for her performance and service to the college community. Hayden-Miles has been dean of the School of Health Sciences since 2001, and before that served as chairwoman of the

college's nursing department. She is also a member of the National League for Nursing, Sigma Theta Tau International and the Nurses Association of

Long Island.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest Long Island News

Accumulation of 1 to 1.5 inches is predicted Forecast: Snow, wintry mix, rain before messy commute
Jagger Freeman during his arraignment Sunday morning in Second suspect charged in fatal cop shooting
Investigators at the scene Wednesday of the friendly 2nd arrest made in friendly fire shooting case
Lee Radziwill at a Mass for John F. Society grande dame Lee Radziwill dies at 85
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio at De Blasio on presidential run: 'I have not ruled it out'
Suffolk County police investigate a collision between a Police: Car hits pedestrian in Bay Shore 