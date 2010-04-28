Winners: Marie Hayden-Miles

Marie

Hayden-Miles

Dean

Marie Hayden-Miles of South Huntington is one of three winners of the 2010 President's CARES Award from Farmingdale State College for her performance and service to the college community. Hayden-Miles has been dean of the School of Health Sciences since 2001, and before that served as chairwoman of the

college's nursing department. She is also a member of the National League for Nursing, Sigma Theta Tau International and the Nurses Association of

Long Island.