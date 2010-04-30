TODAY'S PAPER
Winners: Olga Zuluaga

Olga Zuluaga

Caregiver

Olga Zuluaga of Brentwood has been named 2010 Caregiver of the Year by Utopia Home Care, a health care agency headquartered

in Kings Park. Zuluaga is a personal care aide at Utopia's Kings Park office and performs tasks ranging from preparing meals to doing

laundry for as many as six at-home patients a day. She came to the U.S. from Colombia in 1990 and joined Utopia in 2003 after attending BOCES classes.

