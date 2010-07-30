Winners: Stacy Cabrera

Stacy Cabrera of Commack has been named Long Island Business Teacher of the Year by the Long Island Business Teachers Association for her dedication and service to students.

She has been a business teacher at Farmingdale High School for the past 17 years and is adviser of the New York State Business & Marketing Honor Society's Farmingdale Chapter. She is a member of New York State and Long Island business teachers associations and has served as a mentor for new teachers in her school district.