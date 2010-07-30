Winners: Timothy Barry

TODAY'S PAPER
Timothy Barry of Blue Point has received the New York State Environmental Beautification Award from the state Nursery and Landscape Association for his "skill, creativity, diversity and dedication" in the field. Barry is a senior designer for Dodds & Eder in Oyster Bay and has been designing and installing landscapes for 25 years. His designs will be featured in upcoming association publications and on its website. He will be recognized at a ceremony later this month at the New York State Fair in Syracuse.

