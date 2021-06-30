Some lucky ticket holder has one million reasons to celebrate, after scoring the second-place prize in the latest Mega Millions drawing Tuesday night with a ticket purchased at a card store on Sunrise Highway in West Babylon.

The $1 million prize has not yet been claimed, according to an employee at the store, West Babylon Cards & Gifts.

"I don't know yet who is that person," Vick Panchal said Wednesday. "A couple of guys came in the morning and they were joking, 'Hey, we saw someone won a million dollars on the news.' But no one has come, not yet. I'm waiting for whoever it is, to see."

Panchal said he did not know when the winning ticket was sold at the store, located at 741 Sunrise Highway. He said the store was waiting for congratulatory signs to be delivered so the big news could be acknowledged in the front window.

Mega Millions is offered in 45 states, as well as in the District of Columbia and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The jackpot prize for the Tuesday night drawing was $61 million with winning white field ball numbers of 7, 38, 50, 52, 69 and a gold Mega Ball selection of 21, according to the New York Lottery.

The odds of hitting all five white draw balls plus the gold Mega Ball are 1 in 302.5 million, according to the lottery website. No one hit all the numbers.

The odds of hitting the second prize — which is connecting on all five white field balls, numbered 1-to-70, but not the gold Mega Ball, numbered 1-to-25 — is still a staggering 1 in 12,607,306.

Sign up for The Classroom newsletter. The pandemic has changed education on Long Island. Find out how. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Just one ticket hit that second prize: The one sold in West Babylon.

Panchal said he did not know what the incorrect Mega Ball selection was on the second-prize winner or how close that ticket-holder came to hitting the Mega jackpot. He also did not know if the ticket was a quick pick selection or included numbers selected by the player who bought the ticket.

Winners have one year to claim their prize before a winning ticket becomes void.