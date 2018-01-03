Gusting winds and heavy, blowing snow are expected, with blizzard conditions possible, for Suffolk County, where a winter storm warning is in effect from 1 a.m. Thursday to midnight, the National Weather Service says.

Snowfall of 6 to 10 inches was predicted for Suffolk, with amounts exceeding 1 foot possible, said Pete Wichrowski, weather service meteorologist in Upton.

A winter storm watch is in effect for Nassau County also from 1 a.m. Thursday to midnight, Wichrowski said, with 3 to 6 inches of snow likely, also with higher amounts possible.

Still, a track shift to the west for this rapidly deepening coastal storm could mean more snow, with the opposite the case for an eastward move, with those scenarios particularly the case for Nassau, he said.

Look for snow to start developing from around 10 p.m. Wednesday to 2 a.m. Thursday, becoming “moderate to heavy towards morning,” said Rich Hoffman, News 12 Long Island meteorologist. “Be alert for changing weather conditions and icy and snow-covered roads,” he said.

Any localized snowfall banding would lead to “much higher” snowfall totals, he said.

“Plan on difficult travel conditions, including during the morning and evening commutes,” the weather service warning said. “Winds gusting as high as 45 to 50 mph will cause areas of blowing and drifting snow,” with potential for tree limbs and power lines to be downed, leading to scattered power outages.

Those who must take to the roads should have vehicles stocked with food and water and an extra flashlight in case of emergencies, the weather service said.

Snowfall rates of greater than an inch an hour at times and strong gusty winds will be making for “messy commutes,” as well as “big impacts through the day,” Wichrowski said.

Blizzard conditions, which are unrelated to snowfall amounts, occur with three hours or more of sustained winds or frequent gusts of 35 mph or higher and “considerable falling and/or blowing snow,” bringing reduced visibility frequently of less than a quarter of a mile, the weather service says.

After the storm clears out Thursday night, a “dangerously cold shot of arctic air” takes its place, the weather service said.

Windchills are expected in the -5 to -15 degree range late Thursday into early Friday and -15 to -25 late Friday into Saturday morning, forecasters said.