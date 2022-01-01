TODAY'S PAPER
Good Evening
SEARCH
Good Evening
Long Island

Cops: Woman arrested after giving teen what's believed to be COVID shot without mom's OK

By Brinley Hineman brinley.hineman@newsday.com
Print

A Sea Cliff woman was arrested after police say she gave a teenager what's believed to be a coronavirus vaccine without authorization on New Year’s Eve.

Laura Parker Russo, 54, of Summit Avenue, was charged with unauthorized practice of a profession after Nassau County police say she gave a 17-year-old boy what's believed to be the COVID-19 vaccine at her home, according to a news release. The boy told his mother about the shot, which she hadn’t permitted.

Russo is not a medical worker and not authorized to administer vaccines, police said. She was arrested without incident and later released from jail.

Attorney information for Russo wasn't immediately available. She is scheduled to appear in court Jan. 21.

By Brinley Hineman brinley.hineman@newsday.com

Brinley Hineman covers the Town of Islip for Newsday. She previously was a reporter in Nashville, Tennessee, and is a native of West Virginia.

Latest Long Island News

Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman at the Theodore
As he prepares to take over, Blakeman defends stance on masks
Then-Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo prepares to board a
After Cuomo's decade in power, 2021 was his 'horrible year'
Incoming Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman at Nassau
Thousands line up to get free COVID-19 testing kits
At NYU Langone Hospital-Long Island, more than 300
COVID surge taking toll on LI hospital staffing
Protesters against vaccine mandates rally at Stony Brook
Opponents of COVID vaccine mandates to rally in Albany
Nassau County Executive-elect Bruce Blakeman, center, along with
No mask, vaccine mandates for Blakeman inauguration
Didn’t find what you were looking for?