A Sea Cliff woman was arrested after police say she gave a teenager what's believed to be a coronavirus vaccine without authorization on New Year’s Eve.

Laura Parker Russo, 54, of Summit Avenue, was charged with unauthorized practice of a profession after Nassau County police say she gave a 17-year-old boy what's believed to be the COVID-19 vaccine at her home, according to a news release. The boy told his mother about the shot, which she hadn’t permitted.

Russo is not a medical worker and not authorized to administer vaccines, police said. She was arrested without incident and later released from jail.

Attorney information for Russo wasn't immediately available. She is scheduled to appear in court Jan. 21.