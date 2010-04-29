Woman charged in Elmont bank scam

A Brooklyn woman was arrested Thursday in the theft of about $45,000 from a TD Ameritrade account between May and June 2009, police said.

Nassau County police said Joe M. Louis-Agella, 33, of 17 Cambridge Pl., Brooklyn, worked for the Elmont bank where the money was transferred from the victim's account to her own account.

The Crimes Against Property Squad launched an investigation into the theft after the victim noticed what police called "discrepancies" in his account.

Louis-Agella was charged with third-degree grand larceny and first-degree defraud. She was scheduled for arraignment Thursday in First District Court in Hempstead.