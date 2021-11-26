A woman was struck and killed Friday on Stewart Avenue in Hicksville by an unknown vehicle that left the scene, Nassau County police said.

Police said they responded to reports of a woman lying in the eastbound lane of Stewart Avenue, east of the Levittown Parkway, at 5:18 p.m. Friday. The woman, who police did not identify, was declared dead at the scene.

She was the victim of an apparent hit and run, police said.

Detectives ask anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS or 911. All callers will remain anonymous.