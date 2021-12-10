The body of a 38-year-old mother of four who had been reported missing Dec. 2 was recovered on Thursday — and her husband arrested, charged with murder, Suffolk County police said.

Melissa Molinari, of Centereach, who had no medical problems, according to the police, was found in the Rocky Point Barrens State Forest off Currans Road in Middle Island; the county medical examiner will do an autopsy.

Her husband, Marcello Molinari, 43, is scheduled to be arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip on Friday.

His wife, described as 5-foot-4, 120 pounds with red hair and blue eyes, was last seen alive on Nov. 21.

Her vehicle had remained at the Lolly Lane home.

The family was cooperating with authorities, the police said previously.

No further details were released.

Check back for more on this developing story.