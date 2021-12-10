TODAY'S PAPER
Good Morning
SEARCH
Good Morning
Long Island

Missing Centereach man found dead, husband arrested, police say

The body of the missing Centereach mom Melissa

The body of the missing Centereach mom Melissa Molinari was found in the Rocky Point Barrens State Forest off Currans Road in Middle Island on Thursday. Credit: Stringer News Service

By Joan Gralla joan.gralla@newsday.com @JoanGralla
Print

The body of a 38-year-old mother of four who had been reported missing Dec. 2 was recovered on Thursday — and her husband arrested, charged with murder, Suffolk County police said.

Melissa Molinari, of Centereach, who had no medical problems, according to the police, was found in the Rocky Point Barrens State Forest off Currans Road in Middle Island; the county medical examiner will do an autopsy.

Her husband, Marcello Molinari, 43, is scheduled to be arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip on Friday.

His wife, described as 5-foot-4, 120 pounds with red hair and blue eyes, was last seen alive on Nov. 21.

Her vehicle had remained at the Lolly Lane home.

The family was cooperating with authorities, the police said previously.

No further details were released.

Check back for more on this developing story.

Joan Gralla is a general assignment reporter who also covers parks, flood control and Holocaust restitution. She's a former Reuters correspondent who covered politics, economics and markets.

Latest Long Island News

A federal prosecutor has asked a court to
Feds: Dismiss USMMA cadets' suit over vaccine mandate
Former Suffolk County District Attorney Thomas Spota, left,
Former Suffolk DA Thomas Spota, ex-top aide due to report to federal prison Friday
Flanders, 7:50 p.m.: Shadows dance along the body
'Beauty in the darkness': 27 photos that show Long Island is even prettier at night
New York Attorney General Letitia James announced she
Letitia James quits race for New York governor
New York City Council Member Ydanis Rodriguez, second
NYC lawmakers pass bill giving noncitizens right to vote
Acting Suffolk County Police Commissioner Stuart Cameron
Suffolk police extend traffic enforcement program
Didn’t find what you were looking for?