Levittown woman fatally hit by car in Queens IDd, cops say

By Joan Gralla joan.gralla@newsday.com @JoanGralla
A woman who lived in Levittown died after she was struck twice by a car while crossing a street in Queens last Friday, according to the NYPD, which released her identity on Wednesday.

Soon Ok Han, 80, was near the crosswalk around midday when she was hit while walking across 41 Avenue where it intersects with Murray Street, the police said.

She was pronounced at NewYork-Presbyterian Queens hospital that day.

The 2015 Honda Civic that struck her was driven by a 61-year-old man; he remained at the scene and was uninjured, according to the police, who have yet to finish their investigation.  

Joan Gralla is a general assignment reporter who also covers parks, flood control and Holocaust restitution. She's a former Reuters correspondent who covered politics, economics and markets.

