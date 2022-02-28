As Women's History Month begins March 1, Natalie Naylor, one of the most eminent scholars on Long Island women’s history, reminds us that there is more work to be done in honoring the achievements of local women.

She notes that former Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo announced in 2017 the state would erect two statues of women suffragists on state lands. The Sojourner Truth statue was unveiled in Ulster County in 2020, but the statue of a Cold Spring Harbor native Rosalie Gardiner Jones — Naylor’s favorite suffragist — has yet to be realized.

"Historically, Susan B. Anthony and Harriet Tubman are the names people remember, but there are many books available on important women and women’s history," Naylor said. "Ideally, women’s history should not be limited to one month. It should be American history as it is."

For her part, Naylor, a Hofstra University professor emeritus and author of the 2012 book "Women in Long Island's Past: A History of Eminent Ladies and Everyday Day Lives" (History Press), will deliver several talks on the subject.

Here are some upcoming events for those looking to learn more and to celebrate the contributions of women on Long Island:

Women’s History Month Celebration and Art Exhibition

Enjoy a bilingual poetry reading with artist and author Rosalba Henao followed by a discussion. Paintings and art will be on view. Current CDC guidelines will be followed. Visit westburyarts.org/upcoming-events to register. There is no charge, but donations are accepted; 6:30 to 9 p.m., March 4; Westbury Arts, 255 Schenck Ave., Westbury, 516-400-2787.

Women’s Day Workshop

Take part in happy hour, women-led vendors, a mindfulness workshop, a beer cocktail class and more. Visit bluepointbrewing.com/whats-happening to secure your spot. The event is free. Participants must be 21 and older; 5 to 9 p.m., March 8; Blue Point Brew Pub, 225 West Main Street, Patchogue, 631-627-8292.

Women Filmmakers at Ashawagh Hall

A screening of five short films that were shown during a 1975 film series as part of the exhibit "Women Artists Here and Now" at Ashawagh Hall in Springs. The films were made by members of Women Artist Filmmakers, a network established in 1974 to discover, celebrate, and support women artists who make films. The screening will be followed by a Q&A with Rosaline Schneider, founder of Women Artist Filmmakers, and visual artist and Springs resident Sara VanDerBeek.

Tickets are $15 for adults and $5 for members, students, children and seniors and are available at parrish.org/event. Advance ticket purchase with preregistration is recommended, although a limited amount of tickets will be available at the door. Masks are required and guest must provide proof of COVID-19 vaccination.

6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., March 11; Parrish Art Museum, 279 Montauk Highway, Water Mill, 631-283-2118.

Women in Space

Learn about the women who were instrumental in astronomy and aeronautical achievements. Then get a lesson in stargazing and enjoy the night sky. Registration is required and can be made at parks.ny.gov/events. A $4 per person entry fee is due upon arrival. The event is appropriate for children ages 5 and older. Masks are required when in indoor spaces; 7 to 8:30 p.m., March 11; Connetquot River State Park, 4090 Sunrise Highway, Oakdale.

Women in Long Island’s Past

Naylor will discuss the role women played in shaping Long Island’s history during this event at the Sayville Library. The program will be held in person as well as streamed on the library’s Facebook page. Event is open to all; Visit Sayvillelibrary.org to register; 7 to 8:30 p.m. March 22; Sayville Library, 88 Greene Ave., Sayville. 631-589-4440.