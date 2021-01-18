A landscaper trimming a tree in West Hills and a man repairing a roof in Holbrook each died in falls Monday while working, Suffolk police said.

Shortly before 11 a.m. Vicente Oliver, 51, of Levittown, was trimming a tree on Bluebird Lane in West Hills when he fell about 40 feet, police said.

Oliver, who worked for Rodney’s Landscaping LLC in Levittown, fell "when a branch he was secured to broke causing Oliver to fall," cops said in a statement. He was pronounced dead at Huntington Hospital, police said.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration was notified and is investigating, police said.

The agency is investigating Monday’s work-related death of Hector Aranda-Sanchez, 27, of upstate Peekskill. Police said Aranda-Sanchez fell about 3:40 p.m. while working on the roof of Four Seasons Sunrooms and Windows, 5005 Veterans Memorial Highway in Holbrook.

Aranda-Sanchez, who worked as a roofer for a Yonkers-based company, was pronounced dead at Long Island Community Hospital in Patchogue, police said.

A representative with OSHA could not be immediately reached for comment Monday night.