When the half dozen tanks and armored vehicles opened fire, the huge concussion stunned and riveted the hundreds of students watching the World War II battle re-enactment.

They got the message, and this time, it didn’t come from some history textbook. That war, so many years ago, was real, and it affected people very much their own age.

On Friday, the day after Holocaust Remembrance Day, students from schools throughout Long Island got to see many of the real dynamics of war.

They glared up at the big tanks in the bright sun. They sampled the bland food that soldiers ate, and they even snapped to attention and saluted a drill sergeant.

“It’s very important; it’s part of history,” said Angie Ortiz, 16, of Central Islip High School. “In class we read about this and see pictures, but here we can actually see the tanks and the medical equipment. We can actually experience it in some kind of way.”

The immersion into the lessons of WWII occurred on a large field inside Old Bethpage Village Restoration. For two hours, the middle and high school students watched re-enactors dressed in the drab green garb of war act out and discuss those times.

They heard about injuries and medical treatment on the field. They saw Nazi newspapers filled with noxious propaganda. They learned that many of the machines of war were manufactured right here on Long Island at places such as the Grumman and Republic factories.

“The whole purpose of this museum is to connect with this generation,” said Gary Lewi, managing director of the Museum of American Armor at the site, which provided the armored vehicles. “It’s relevant, it’s important and it’s fading.”