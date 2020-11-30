The driver of a pickup truck that caused a fatal wrong way crash Nov. 20 in Commack has been charged with driving while intoxicated, State police said Monday.

Police said Joseph Norris, 38, of Babylon, was driving a 2008 Chevrolet Colorado pick-up southbound in the northbound lanes of the Sunken Meadow Parkway when he collided with a 2007 Mazda CX7 SUV at about 7:30 p.m., killing driver Anthony Mariano, 44, of Kings Park.

Mariano died at the scene, while Norris was transported to South Shore University Hospital in Bay Shore with serious injuries.

Police said the crash occured north of Exit SM3.

There were no other reported injuries.

Police have asked anyone with information regarding the fatal wrong way crash to call investigators at 631-756-3000.

It was not immediately clear if Norris is represented by counsel or when he faces arraignment on the DWI charge.