Service on the Ronkonkoma branch was restored early Thursday morning after a person was struck by a train in Wyandanch late Wednesday night, the Long Island Rail Road said.

The person, who was not authorized to be on the tracks, was hit about 10:30 p.m. near the Wyandanch station, leading to a service suspension in both directions between Farmingdale and Ronkonkoma, the LIRR said.

Service was restored shortly before 1 a.m.

The condition of the person was not known.

With Robert Brodsky