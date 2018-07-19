TODAY'S PAPER
LIRR: Service restored on Ronkonkoma line after train hit person in Wyandanch

Police on the scene where a Long Island Rail Road train struck a person in Wyandanch late Wednesday night, officials said. Photo Credit: Joseph Cassano

By Ellen Yan ellen.yan@newsday.com
Service on the Ronkonkoma branch was restored early Thursday morning after a person was struck by a train in Wyandanch late Wednesday night, the Long Island Rail Road said.

The person, who was not authorized to be on the tracks, was hit about 10:30 p.m. near the Wyandanch station, leading to a service suspension in both directions between Farmingdale and Ronkonkoma, the LIRR said.

Service was restored shortly before 1 a.m.

The condition of the person was not known.

With Robert Brodsky

