Michael Yacubich of Shoreham has filed petitions to run a GOP primary against Republican Assemb. Anthony Palumbo (R-New Suffolk) in the second district.

Yacubich, 51, a tax accountant and the Rocky Point fire chief, filed 850 signatures. minimum of 500 were needed to quality for the ballot.

However, election board sources say that Yacubich’s petitions may face difficulties because it lists him as “Republican Assembly second district,” language that may not be specific enough because there are also positions up for election for Republican judicial delegates in the Second Assembly district. Those delegates vote in a party convention in September after the primary to nominate judicial candidates for state Supreme Court in the 10th judicial district, which covers both Nassau and Suffolk.

The Republican and Democratic election commissioners have yet to rule on Yacubich’s petitions and would have to act unanimously to remove him from the ballot. Political foes have three days to file general objects to petitions with the board and another six days to detail specific objections. Those making objections can also go directly to court.

Palumbo, 47, said the Assembly Republican lawyers routinely review petitions of potential primary foes. “We’ll see where it goes," Palumbo said.

Yacubich said his petitions will stand up to scrutiny. “Our committee worked very hard going door to door to get signatures and I believe we will be able to survive any problem anyone might find with the petitions,” he said. “We’re ready to move forward to the next step.”